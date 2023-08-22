Drake unveils album cover designed by 5-year-old son Adonis

Drake has unveiled the cover art for his most recent album, which was designed by none other than his own 5-year-old son, Adonis Graham.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Drake, aged 36, shared the artwork accompanied by the caption, “FOR ALL THE DOGS.” He further elaborated on the creative process by noting, “Cover by Adonis.”

In this latest artistic venture, the Certified Lover Boy creator proudly showcased his son's imaginative illustration. The artwork featured a depiction of a four-legged creature that bore resemblance to a canine, complete with a pair of ears. The creature stood against a black backdrop, its body rendered in white and its eyes captivatingly red.



Over the summer, Adonis has been enjoying quality time with his father and has been making notable appearances across social media platforms. A standout event for the young one was attending his first live concert on August 12. During one of Drake's tour stops in Los Angeles, his firstborn got to experience the electrifying atmosphere of a live performance.

Following Adonis's attendance at the Kia Forum show, Drake treated his fans to a glimpse of his son's rhythm as he grooved to the beat of the song "Rich Flex" alongside 21 Savage. The video clip not only revealed Adonis's affinity for music but also highlighted his artistic inclinations.

In a heartwarming display of father-son bonding, Drake shared a snapshot a week prior, capturing a tender moment where he was braiding Adonis's hair in a style mirroring his own.