 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Drake unveils album cover designed by 5-year-old son Adonis

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Drake unveils album cover designed by 5-year-old son Adonis
Drake unveils album cover designed by 5-year-old son Adonis

Drake has unveiled the cover art for his most recent album, which was designed by none other than his own 5-year-old son, Adonis Graham.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Drake, aged 36, shared the artwork accompanied by the caption, “FOR ALL THE DOGS.” He further elaborated on the creative process by noting, “Cover by Adonis.”

In this latest artistic venture, the Certified Lover Boy creator proudly showcased his son's imaginative illustration. The artwork featured a depiction of a four-legged creature that bore resemblance to a canine, complete with a pair of ears. The creature stood against a black backdrop, its body rendered in white and its eyes captivatingly red.

Over the summer, Adonis has been enjoying quality time with his father and has been making notable appearances across social media platforms. A standout event for the young one was attending his first live concert on August 12. During one of Drake's tour stops in Los Angeles, his firstborn got to experience the electrifying atmosphere of a live performance.

Following Adonis's attendance at the Kia Forum show, Drake treated his fans to a glimpse of his son's rhythm as he grooved to the beat of the song "Rich Flex" alongside 21 Savage. The video clip not only revealed Adonis's affinity for music but also highlighted his artistic inclinations.

In a heartwarming display of father-son bonding, Drake shared a snapshot a week prior, capturing a tender moment where he was braiding Adonis's hair in a style mirroring his own. 

More From Entertainment:

Michael Oher remains mum on 'Tuohys' amid book launch

Michael Oher remains mum on 'Tuohys' amid book launch
Taylor Swift fans rejoice as Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato cut ties with Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift fans rejoice as Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato cut ties with Scooter Braun

Royal fans react as Prince William refuses to meet Harry for ‘peace talks’

Royal fans react as Prince William refuses to meet Harry for ‘peace talks’
Miley Cyrus siblings prioritized personal lives over mom Tish wedding: ‘No bad blood’

Miley Cyrus siblings prioritized personal lives over mom Tish wedding: ‘No bad blood’
Prince William disappoints Harry amid ‘peace talks’ with King Charles video

Prince William disappoints Harry amid ‘peace talks’ with King Charles
Michael Jackson swooned over 50 Cent rap: Proof Inside

Michael Jackson swooned over 50 Cent rap: Proof Inside
Prince William abandons his duties?

Prince William abandons his duties?
Bruce Willis’ mobility not affected by dementia as disease progresses

Bruce Willis’ mobility not affected by dementia as disease progresses
Ariana Grande ditches Scooter Braun amid manager’s alleged career downfall

Ariana Grande ditches Scooter Braun amid manager’s alleged career downfall
Jonas Brothers enchant fans in intimate Mohegan Sun Arena performance

Jonas Brothers enchant fans in intimate Mohegan Sun Arena performance

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky feel ‘complete’ after welcoming second baby

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky feel ‘complete’ after welcoming second baby
King Charles will welcome Prince Harry to rejoin royal family: 'Quite keen to heal rift' video

King Charles will welcome Prince Harry to rejoin royal family: 'Quite keen to heal rift'