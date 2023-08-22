Billie Eilish fans go 'berserk' against Jesse Rutherford: See why

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford are no more together. But, the fans are hitting out the latter for seemingly dissing the pop icon in his new track POV.

Released on Friday, the new song was part of the “&ONE” album, where the 32-year-old ostensibly rip apart her ex by referencing their major age gap in the lyrics.

“She been listening to me since 2013 (Billie was 11 then) / I know she’s got daddy issues, welcome to the family / She said, ‘Jesse, baby, won’t you write a song about me?’ / I said, ‘I got a whole album, I could drop it next week’.”

The rocker at another place sings, “Feel like Alejandro when she Gaga on my goo, I’m at the top, you’re at the bottom, It’s a different POV,” the line was interpreted at the time when the No Time To Die crooner went public with their relationship on Instagram – wearing Halloween costume in November 2022, per Style Caster.

Image Credits: Billie Eilish/Instagram

The Academy winner's fans took to Twitter, now X, to blast Jesse for mocking the megastar, despite the 21-year-old calling the latter her “homie forever,” on Instagram Q&A, on 13 August.

Billie and Jesse called it quits in May after spending less than a year in a relationship.