Is King Charles paving way for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s divorce with ‘peace talks’?

Royal fans have expressed their views over reports about King Charles and his estranged son Prince Harry’s expected meeting in London for ‘peace talks.’



King Charles and Harry are expected to hold a crucial meeting next month for peace talks, it is claimed.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle would not be part of the peace process.

According to a report by OK magazine, King Charles and Harry are expected to meet in London on September 17 following the Duke’s conclusion of this year’s Invictus Games trip to Germany next month.

Reacting to the reports, fans have alleged that King Charles was paving the way for Meghan Markle and Harry’s divorce.

Commenting on the New York Post report titled: “Prince Harry, King Charles set date to meet for ‘peace talks’”, a fan commented “Expect a divorce announcement in the next twelve months. The king is paving the way.”

Responding to it, another said “I honestly believe if this story is true that the King will be meeting Harry, Harry and Megs’ divorce is becoming more and more imminent.

“Harry will never be trusted unless he is away from her (Meghan Markle).”