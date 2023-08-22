Dua Lipa celebrates 28th birthday

British singer Dua Lipa is celebrating her 28 birthday. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Levitating singer shared multiple pictures and wrote, "raving into my 28th year."





Dua Lipa also thanked her fans who sent birthday wishes to her online.

Thousands of people reacted to her Instagram post which contained some pictures featuring the scantly clad singer.

She is celebrating her birthday a day after the singer marked the 8th anniversary of her first single New Love.

Billboard wrote that the milestone is a special one for the pop star due to it being the first track she ever released, kickstarting her career in pop music.



To celebrate the occasion, Lipa posted about New Love via her Instagram Story on Monday (Aug. 21) with a special shoutout to the people who helped make the song happen.

