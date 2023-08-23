Kate Middleton privately harbors 'lot of anger' for Prince Harry

Kate Middleton has 'lot of anger' privately for Prince Harry

Kate Middleton is furious with Prince Harry over public disrespect of Prince William.

The Princess of Wales is disappointed by how Harry spoke about William’a anger issues in his memoir ‘Spare.’

Author Tom Quinn, writer of Guilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, reveals in book: “I interviewed people that worked for Harry and Meghan when they were in England. I also interviewed people that worked for Kate and William. They say that privately there's a lot more anger than there is publicly."

"Brothers fight all the time," Tom added, "William is really angry about the whole idea that these difficulties should be aired in public."

In his memoir ‘Spare,’ Harry revealed that his elder brother called wife Meghan Markle Harry "difficult", "rude," and "abrasive".

A physical fight allegedly then broke out between the brothers where Harry wrote William "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and...knocked me to the floor."