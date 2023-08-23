 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Katy Perry showcases latest shoe collection on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Katy Perry showcases latest shoe collection on Instagram
Katy Perry showcases latest shoe collection on Instagram

Katy Perry took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a fresh update highlighting her Katy Perry Collections footwear brand.

The 38-year-old musical sensation, who was seen dining with Jeff Bezos in the previous week, displayed a chic appearance in a silver-toned dress that elegantly showcased her features.

Originating from California, she revealed her ample cleavage in the plunging outfit, which also boasted a thigh-high slit for added allure.

Accentuating her fit thighs, she paired the ensemble with caramel-colored knee-high boots that exuded a stylish flair.

The backdrop of the photo resembled a desert landscape, and the accompanying caption read, "It’s not a mirage…it’s the @katyperrycollections fall collection."

In the promotional imagery, the mother of one sported her raven hair with a trendy short fringe that framed her face. Her locks were straight and playfully disheveled, cascading over her shoulders and chest in elegant layers.

The singer of the hit song I Kissed a Girl showcased impeccably shaped dark eyebrows and a skillfully applied cat-eye makeup.

Perry, whose birth name is Katheryn Hudson, added a rosy hue to her cheeks with a bubblegum pink tint, harmonizing with her matching lipstick shade.

The post garnered swift approval, amassing thousands of likes from her extensive fan base of over 200 million followers.

Having established the brand in 2017, Perry's collection includes a range of footwear, encompassing sneakers, sandals, flats, and high heels.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari reach 'happy' agreement

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari reach 'happy' agreement

Prince Harry’s allegations against King Charles resurface ahead of ‘peace talks’

Prince Harry’s allegations against King Charles resurface ahead of ‘peace talks’
Bianca Censori has Kanye West ‘submitting’: ‘He’s wrapped around her finger’

Bianca Censori has Kanye West ‘submitting’: ‘He’s wrapped around her finger’
Howie Mandel teases Sofía Vergara's single life on America's Got Talent

Howie Mandel teases Sofía Vergara's single life on America's Got Talent
Has Scooter Braun really lost high-profile clients like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande?

Has Scooter Braun really lost high-profile clients like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande?
Justin Bieber, manager Scooter Braun partnership has ‘run its course,’ confirms source

Justin Bieber, manager Scooter Braun partnership has ‘run its course,’ confirms source
Kate Middleton privately harbors 'lot of anger' for Prince Harry

Kate Middleton privately harbors 'lot of anger' for Prince Harry
Meghan Markle warned not to 'push King Charles so far' with attacks

Meghan Markle warned not to 'push King Charles so far' with attacks
Meghan Markle wants 'Hollywood' return as Harry would be 'happy to go away'

Meghan Markle wants 'Hollywood' return as Harry would be 'happy to go away'
Prince Harry six-word response to not giving up Royal titles with Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry six-word response to not giving up Royal titles with Meghan Markle
'Dear Papa' King Charles is not 'brought down' by Prince Harry 'Spare' video

'Dear Papa' King Charles is not 'brought down' by Prince Harry 'Spare'
Prince William, Kate Middleton marriage 'no perfect' amid 'terrific rows'

Prince William, Kate Middleton marriage 'no perfect' amid 'terrific rows'