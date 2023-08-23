Katy Perry showcases latest shoe collection on Instagram

Katy Perry took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a fresh update highlighting her Katy Perry Collections footwear brand.

The 38-year-old musical sensation, who was seen dining with Jeff Bezos in the previous week, displayed a chic appearance in a silver-toned dress that elegantly showcased her features.

Originating from California, she revealed her ample cleavage in the plunging outfit, which also boasted a thigh-high slit for added allure.

Accentuating her fit thighs, she paired the ensemble with caramel-colored knee-high boots that exuded a stylish flair.

The backdrop of the photo resembled a desert landscape, and the accompanying caption read, "It’s not a mirage…it’s the @katyperrycollections fall collection."

In the promotional imagery, the mother of one sported her raven hair with a trendy short fringe that framed her face. Her locks were straight and playfully disheveled, cascading over her shoulders and chest in elegant layers.

The singer of the hit song I Kissed a Girl showcased impeccably shaped dark eyebrows and a skillfully applied cat-eye makeup.

Perry, whose birth name is Katheryn Hudson, added a rosy hue to her cheeks with a bubblegum pink tint, harmonizing with her matching lipstick shade.

The post garnered swift approval, amassing thousands of likes from her extensive fan base of over 200 million followers.

Having established the brand in 2017, Perry's collection includes a range of footwear, encompassing sneakers, sandals, flats, and high heels.