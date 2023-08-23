Prince Harry warned about more rift with Meghan Markle amid divorce rumours

 
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has been issued a stern warning about more personal rift with wife Meghan Markle amid their divorce rumours.

The Prince has been urged to let his wife shine if they want to see success in their personal and business life.

According to a report by Mirror, a public relations expert has warned the Duke that he should let Meghan use her 'star power' or risk personal rift.

Public relations expert Jane Owen told the publication that she believes Meghan and Harry need to "compromise" or else their alleged differing thoughts will be likely to leave them at loggerheads down the line.

She said, "The fact that Meghan is eager to stay in the public eye will help her career in entertainment grow, if she’s willing to promote those projects with interviews, events, public appearances etc."

However, Jane believes it seems like Archie and Lilibet's father is much more of behind-the-scenes type and Harry’s this different strategy could cause some personal rift between them.

"When a couple has drastically different desires on how they want to live their life it’s going to cause rifts," Jane said and added "They will need to find a way to either compromise or one of them will eventually have to bend to the other’s desire."

She warned, "If neither of them want to compromise then their personal issues will grow."

