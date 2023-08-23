Selena Gomez throws shade at Justin Bieber again?

Fans are confident that a new clip of Selena Gomez to promote the upcoming single (Single Soon) after two years of hiatus was a thinly-veiled dig at the famous ex-Justin Bieber.



In the video, the award-winning singer was seen acting out Sex And The City’s popular scene where Samantha (Kim Cattrall) disowned her married lover when he called, “It's over, I told my wife” the 31-year-old mimic the response: “Who is this?”

The sassy video lit the internet on fire, and some users were sure that the clip was a subtle attack by Selena against Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber.

“She’s hinting Justine and the wife’s divorce rumors,” one user commented.



Another added, “Did Justin call you recently?”

“I know Justin’s punching the wall and hailey is reading the comments on this post! HI HAILEY,” a third said.

A fourth wrote, “Sry bieber it's too late [sic].”

Throwing subtle shades at each other remained part of their post-breakup drama as Selena and Justin called it quits in 2018 after being an item for almost eight years.



Also, in the middle of their rocky relationship, Hailey entered briefly in 2015. Later, the pop star proposed to the supermodel two months after separating from the Texas crooner.

In 2019, Selena released a track Lose You to Love Me, which many assumed to be a ‘Dear John Letter’ to her estranged ex, where she sings, “In two months you replaced us like it was easy.”

Years later, Justin celebrated his 29th birthday, where silver souvenirs were handed over to the guests that inscribed a hard-hitting sentence, “I'm so thankful that I didn't end up with what I thought I wanted,” which was interpreted as a silent jab to Gomez.

Credits: Alfredo Flores/Instagram



