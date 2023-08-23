 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle planning brand new career shift after ‘influencer stint’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Meghan Markle planning brand new career shift after ‘influencer stint’
Meghan Markle planning brand new career shift after ‘influencer stint’

Meghan Markle has allegedly been working behind the scenes to prepare for a ‘brand new career shift’.

Entertainment expert Mark Boardman, issued these claims and admissions.

Everything has been shared during his interview with the Daily Express UK.

In the middle of this chat, Mr Boardman claimed, “Meghan will be planning new philanthropic endeavors and will no doubt relaunch her media career stateside.”

“However, it could be sometime in the making before we see the finished product of her projects, many of which will currently be on hold.”

He also added, “If no close-matching offer comes through for Meghan, she can always call upon the success of 'Meet Me at the Lake'.”

“Whilst there is no guarantee that Meghan will play the lead, the plot tells the story of a couple who meet in their thirties.”

Before concluding he also added, “In reality Harry, then 32, was 'besotted' with Meghan, who was 35 at the time and so it would surely resonate with the pair.”

“Prince Harry has no acting experience and so an exceptional actor would be needed and a smaller role for Meghan, who could try producing for the first time to give her greater control of the content.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen Camilla receives big news as William draws criticism

Queen Camilla receives big news as William draws criticism

‘Leo’ teaser: Adam Sandler is a 74-year-old lizard in Netflix animated film video

‘Leo’ teaser: Adam Sandler is a 74-year-old lizard in Netflix animated film
Zendaya says femme fatale character in ‘The Challengers’ was ‘scary to take on’

Zendaya says femme fatale character in ‘The Challengers’ was ‘scary to take on’
Why did Halle Berry divorce Olivier Martinez?

Why did Halle Berry divorce Olivier Martinez?
Alec Baldwin's legal woes far from over

Alec Baldwin's legal woes far from over

‘I'll never forget’: Drake honors Kobe Bryant on stage during L.A show – Watch

‘I'll never forget’: Drake honors Kobe Bryant on stage during L.A show – Watch
Zendaya talks keeping relationship with Tom Holland private

Zendaya talks keeping relationship with Tom Holland private

Jhené Aiko's life threatened by 'spooky' fan, asks court interference

Jhené Aiko's life threatened by 'spooky' fan, asks court interference

Royal family approves of Meghan Markle's work on 'Suits'

Royal family approves of Meghan Markle's work on 'Suits'
Zendaya reflects on performing at Coachella after 8-year-long hiatus

Zendaya reflects on performing at Coachella after 8-year-long hiatus

King Charles, Queen Camilla react to destruction caused by wildfires in Canada

King Charles, Queen Camilla react to destruction caused by wildfires in Canada

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez’s divorce finalized after 7 years of separation

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez’s divorce finalized after 7 years of separation