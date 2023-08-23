Meghan Markle planning brand new career shift after ‘influencer stint’

Meghan Markle has allegedly been working behind the scenes to prepare for a ‘brand new career shift’.

Entertainment expert Mark Boardman, issued these claims and admissions.

Everything has been shared during his interview with the Daily Express UK.

In the middle of this chat, Mr Boardman claimed, “Meghan will be planning new philanthropic endeavors and will no doubt relaunch her media career stateside.”

“However, it could be sometime in the making before we see the finished product of her projects, many of which will currently be on hold.”

He also added, “If no close-matching offer comes through for Meghan, she can always call upon the success of 'Meet Me at the Lake'.”

“Whilst there is no guarantee that Meghan will play the lead, the plot tells the story of a couple who meet in their thirties.”

Before concluding he also added, “In reality Harry, then 32, was 'besotted' with Meghan, who was 35 at the time and so it would surely resonate with the pair.”

“Prince Harry has no acting experience and so an exceptional actor would be needed and a smaller role for Meghan, who could try producing for the first time to give her greater control of the content.”