Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Queen Camilla receives big news as William draws criticism

Queen Camilla has been named among British Vogue's Powerhouse Women in the magazine's annual Vogue 25 list.

The fashion magazine honoured the women defining – and redefining – Britain in 2023, including Queen Camilla.

The magazine wrote, "In May, the former Duchess of Cornwall – glorious in a Bruce Oldfield coatdress – was crowned Her Majesty Queen Camilla, alongside her husband, King Charles. In her new role, the 76-year-old will build upon the work she’s already been celebrated for during her 18 years of marriage to the King, and put an even brighter spotlight on the areas she is passionate about, including domestic violence organisation SafeLives, and her book club, freshly renamed The Queen’s Reading Room."

The good news for Camilla came as the future King Prince William continued to receive backlash for his decision to skip the World Cup final on Sunday.

Camilla became the queen after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year at the age of 95.


