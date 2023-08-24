 
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Britney Spears' low-key dinner date following split and cheating accusations

Britney Spears was recently spotted on a dinner date with a new mystery man as she tried to keep a low profile amid her split with her estranged husband, Sam Asghari.

Britney's dinner date comes after Sam filed for divorce from Britney, citing irreconcilable reasons. Earlier, it was reported that Sam confronted the hitmaker with accusations that she had cheated on him and moved out of the house, following a fierce argument between them.

The actress was spotted wearing a short green dress and a pair of black knee-high boots with platform heels as she left Craig's in West Hollywood on Tuesday at 10 p.m., reports the Mirror.

The actress covered her head with a bright red Fedora hat, carrying a white, bulky bag with her.

The singer was seen with a mystery male companion, who was wearing a slouchy flannel shirt, pairing it with baggy blue jeans and trainers. He jumped in Britney's SUV right after her and sat on the seat behind the driver's seat.

Earlier, Britney addressed the split rumours and assured her fans that she was doing okay. 

The singer took to Instagram and penned a statement that read, "You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally, not under conditions! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best."

Britney added, "I am actually doing pretty damn good. Anyway, have a good day and don't forget to smile."

