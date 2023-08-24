 
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Ambassador-designate to Iran calls on caretaker FM Jalil Abbas Jilani

Thursday, August 24, 2023

Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu called on caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on August 24, 2023. — MoFa 

Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu called on caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday ahead of his departure to Tehran. 

During the meeting, the foreign minister underlined the importance accorded by Pakistan to its relations with Iran. 

He hoped that the ambassador would play an active role in further strengthening bilateral relations between the brotherly countries.

A day earlier, Iranian envoy to Pakistan, Reza Amiri-Moghaddam vowed to focus on increasing bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in the areas of trade, countering transnational terrorism and narcotics control for mutually beneficial ties. 

In his maiden public appearance, the Iranian envoy delivered a candid speech at the dialogue titled Iran-Pakistan Relations in the New Era, organized by the Institute for Policy Research (IPRI). 

Ambassador Moghaddam extended his gratitude to the Institute for convening an important dialogue on a pertinent topic which was coincided with the rapidly changing developments in the region and also between the two brotherly countries. 

Highlighting the importance of the joint frontiers of the two nations, he said, “I accepted my assignment in these circumstances after reading and understanding the challenges and opportunities. The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran during President Raisi’s tenure gave priority to close cooperation with the neighbouring countries. 

Pakistan has been special for us as our neighbouring country, he expressed.

— With input from APP


