 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Inside Tom Brady, Irina Shayk ‘fast’ moving romance: ‘They’re super compatible’

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 24, 2023

Inside Tom Brady, Irina Shayk ‘fast’ moving romance: ‘They’re super compatible’
Inside Tom Brady, Irina Shayk ‘fast’ moving romance: ‘They’re super compatible’

Tom Brady’s first alleged serious romance with model Irina Shayk is moving “superfast” following his shocking divorce from wife of 13-year Gisele Bündchen.

According to a report published by Life & Style, the former NFL quarterback and the Russian super model have been each other more often now.

The source also revealed that the lovebirds have even exchanged gifts, noting that Brady frequently buys flowers for his new ladylove.

Speaking of the mischievous present that Shayk got him, the source shared that while Brady gives her flowers, she bought him an undergarment.

“Tom and Irina are moving super fast and see each other often,” the insider said of the couple, who sparked relationship rumours after they were spotted on a PDA filled Los Angeles night out last month.

“They actually have a few more getaways coming up,” the insider revealed before gushing over the couple, saying, “They’re a really good match.”

“Tom buys her flowers and sends sexy texts and cute messages throughout the day. Meanwhile, she’s bought him underwear.”

Earlier, the outlet revealed that the model knew “early on” that she and Brady “would make a great couple, and Tom finds her gorgeous and exciting.”

The duo has even got approval of their close pals, as the insider said, “Friends think this could go the distance because they’re super compatible.”

“He is her dream guy,” another insider spilt of Brady before revealing that Shayk “doesn’t mind traveling to see him” as she is “very excited about their relationship.”

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West ‘using mind control’ on Bianca Censori?

Kanye West ‘using mind control’ on Bianca Censori?
Why did Christopher Nolan apologize to Florence Pugh?

Why did Christopher Nolan apologize to Florence Pugh?
'The Equalizer' director shares key update on series future

'The Equalizer' director shares key update on series future

Angelina Jolie controversial tattoos are about ex Brad Pitt? Find out here

Angelina Jolie controversial tattoos are about ex Brad Pitt? Find out here

Britney Spears has ‘no intention’ to reconnect with dad Jamie Spears at any cost

Britney Spears has ‘no intention’ to reconnect with dad Jamie Spears at any cost

Hailey Bieber forced Justin Bieber to fire long-term manager Scooter Braun? video

Hailey Bieber forced Justin Bieber to fire long-term manager Scooter Braun?
'Fast and Furious' writer David Ayer expresses frustration over lack of recognition

'Fast and Furious' writer David Ayer expresses frustration over lack of recognition
Margot Robbie's acting excellence earns Hollywood veteran's respect

Margot Robbie's acting excellence earns Hollywood veteran's respect
Britney Spears' low-key dinner date following split and cheating accusations video

Britney Spears' low-key dinner date following split and cheating accusations
Prince Harry spending £20 for product to avoid baldness? video

Prince Harry spending £20 for product to avoid baldness?

Ariana Grande's new tattoo symbolizes transformative phase of life video

Ariana Grande's new tattoo symbolizes transformative phase of life

Meghan Markle is 'duty' for Prince Harry, stays 'reserved' video

Meghan Markle is 'duty' for Prince Harry, stays 'reserved'