Inside Tom Brady, Irina Shayk ‘fast’ moving romance: ‘They’re super compatible’

Tom Brady’s first alleged serious romance with model Irina Shayk is moving “superfast” following his shocking divorce from wife of 13-year Gisele Bündchen.

According to a report published by Life & Style, the former NFL quarterback and the Russian super model have been each other more often now.

The source also revealed that the lovebirds have even exchanged gifts, noting that Brady frequently buys flowers for his new ladylove.

Speaking of the mischievous present that Shayk got him, the source shared that while Brady gives her flowers, she bought him an undergarment.

“Tom and Irina are moving super fast and see each other often,” the insider said of the couple, who sparked relationship rumours after they were spotted on a PDA filled Los Angeles night out last month.

“They actually have a few more getaways coming up,” the insider revealed before gushing over the couple, saying, “They’re a really good match.”

“Tom buys her flowers and sends sexy texts and cute messages throughout the day. Meanwhile, she’s bought him underwear.”

Earlier, the outlet revealed that the model knew “early on” that she and Brady “would make a great couple, and Tom finds her gorgeous and exciting.”

The duo has even got approval of their close pals, as the insider said, “Friends think this could go the distance because they’re super compatible.”

“He is her dream guy,” another insider spilt of Brady before revealing that Shayk “doesn’t mind traveling to see him” as she is “very excited about their relationship.”