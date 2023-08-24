Meghan Markle wants to be talked 'about herself', not Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle has no interest in earning money off her status as a royal family member.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly does not want to be associated with the royal family and refrains from working in a positive light in the institution.

Royal expert Angela Levin notes: “She wants to be talked to just for herself; she wants all that to be forgotten."

Me Levin also admitted that Harry and Meghan will struggle if they let outsides take the front seat in their relationship.

Ms Levin adds: “You can't trust Harry. You don't know if he's going to sell whatever you say to him to earn a lot of money, Netflix or somebody else.”

This comes as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are bracing up for a new project with Netflix after buying the rights of Canadian best seller novel Meet Me At the Lake.