King Charles branded ‘mind-meltingly stupefying’

King Charles has just been branded ‘mind-meltingly stupefying’ by experts who believe his words about the Commonwealth are ‘just for show’.

Claims and statements in reference to his have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down in a piece for News.com.au.

Ms Elser started the conversation off by addressing the disconnect that exists between King Charles’ thoughts about the Commonwealth behind the scenes.

It was brought to light when a source close to Buckingham Palace stepped forth with its personal thoughts.

During the course of that chat, the insider said, “His Majesty is very clear. The Commonwealth must be at the very heart of his reign. He sees it as his utmost duty to fulfil the sincere wish of his late mother, that one of his central roles must be to ensure not only the survival but the robustness (of the organisation).”

However, in the eyes of Ms Elser, “The disconnect here is so mind-meltingly stupefying I need a cold washer gently applied to my forehead.”

Because “on one hand, we have some of those handy sources and insiders who reliably turn up in the British press to whisper sweet nothings into the ears of Fleet Street telling us how much the King & co. care about the Commonwealth, yet when push comes to shove it looks like William especially can’t be arsed."

“Can’t be arsed, that is, showing his support for women’s sport and can’t be arsed showing his support for two of the 14 countries he will one day head.”

Because of this, a poignant point comes into view and wonders whether “in the years to come, will William actually step up to keep one of his grandmother’s greatest legacies – the Commonwealth – intact?”

“Or is he more interested in haring off to pursue his own albeit projects to vainglorious ends, the stuff guaranteed to shower him in Gen Z TikTok love?”