Thursday, August 24, 2023
Meghan likely to antagonize royals, thousands of monarchists next month

Thursday, August 24, 2023


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fell out of favor with the British tabloid media and thousands of monarchists after they decided to step down as working royals in 2020.

The couple angered them with their criticism of the royal family in their interview with Oprah Winfrey and further fueled the fire of anger with their Netflix documentary last year.

Prince Harry went one step further and released a tell-all book, attacking the King, the future king, and the queen consort, a few months later.

Although the Duke of Sussex has returned to the UK multiple times since his departure in 2020 and talked to his family members on different occasions, it's Meghan Markle who is bearing the brunt of the couple's decision to quit the royal life.

If the local media reports in the UK are to be believed, Meghan Markle is not expected to accompany Prince Harry when he visits his country ahead of Queen Elizabeth's first death anniversary next month.

The Duke of Sussex is most likely to attend the anniversary of his grandmother before leaving for Germany.

According to the reports, Meghan Markle will arrive in Germany all by herself without visiting the UK.

The former US actor is expected to face a new wave of criticism and online trolling if she decides to skip the death anniversary of the late monarch.

