Friday, August 25, 2023
Prince Harry 'not interested' to see beloved father upon UK visit

Friday, August 25, 2023

Prince Harry is not planning on meeting his father upon his upcoming visit to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex will leave Britain without seeing King Charles and has ‘no intention’ to engage with the 73-year-old.

Harry is coming to the UK to attend the Wellchild Awards.

On the day, Harry "will spend time with each winner and their families at a pre-ceremony reception, listening to their stories and helping create lifelong memories."

This comes as a source earlier told OK! magazine that King Charles and Prince Harry are waiting to call truce in September

"King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September which ties with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Düsseldorf,” the added.

"The King has a rescheduled official visit to France on September 20 so has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak,” the source continued.

