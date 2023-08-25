 
Friday, August 25, 2023
King Charles 'warming throne' as future King Prince William brings ideas

Friday, August 25, 2023

King Charles III is playing the role of an interim monarch until it is time for Prince William to take over the throne.

His Majesty has seemingly understood his role as the King and is preparing the throne for his heir.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield tells news.com.au: "Charles has reportedly realised that he is only going to be a throne-warmer for son Prince William."

She continued: "Charles remains at sea over how to contain the Sussexes once and for all.

"The King seems hamstrung and out of ideas about how to sort this mess out."

Schofield commented: "In other words, a bit of a placeholder, who will keep the crown ticking over until it’s William’s turn."

This comes as an insider recently tells Sunday Times: "The country is struggling on so many fronts and big changes within the monarchy might not chime well with the times.

"I think Charles realises that the main changemaker will be William, who will have more licence to do it [as monarch] and Charles has decided to be the ‘steady-as-we-go’ monarch, providing the stability and continuity the country needs now.”

