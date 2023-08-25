 
Friday, August 25, 2023
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky have ‘no plans’ to debut second baby anytime soon

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have no “immediate” plans to introduce their new baby, reportedly a son, to the world.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the Diamonds hitmaker and the rapper, who embraced parenthood for the second time on August 3, are doing “great” right now.

"Rihanna and ASAP will spend the early days of parenthood out of the public eye and won't make any immediate plans to debut the new baby," the insider said.

The source alluded that the couple may link the announcement of the new addition to their family to Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation, or “possibly announcing on Instagram or even at her annual gala.”

Speaking of the parents, the source shared, "Rihanna and A$AP are great right now. They’re so excited to grow their family and are so united when it comes to parenting.”

“They have so much fun together and are very in love. They already shared a special connection and parenting together has made their bond even stronger."

TMZ was first to report about the arrival of Rihanna and Rocky’s second baby a year after they welcomed their son RZA.

"We don't yet know the kiddo's name, but we do know it starts with 'R' and it's a boy,” the outlet revealed.

Following the revelation, an insider told People Magazine the singer “feels her family is now complete” adding “it’s something she’s always wanted.”

Rihanna shocked the world when she flaunted her baby bump while performing on one of the world’s biggest stage, Super Bowl Halftime show, in a gorgeous red outfit, back in February.

