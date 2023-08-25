 
Friday, August 25, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dismiss divorce rumours with latest announcement

Friday, August 25, 2023

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s spokesperson has dismissed speculations of rift between the royal couple amid divorce and split rumours.

Meghan and Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie took to Twitter to announce that the Duchess of Sussex will join her husband at the Invictus Games 2023 in Düsseldorf next month.

Scobie tweeted, “A spokesperson confirms that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ‘delighted to be attending’ the @InvictusGamesDE 2023 in Düsseldorf next month.”

He further said, “Harry will be there from the start and Meghan will join him later on in the competition. They’ll both be at the closing ceremony.”

The royal expert, who is said to be very close to Harry and Meghan, also shared a sweet photo of the couple along with the announcement.

Another royal expert Chris Ship tweeted, “Harry & Meghan’s office confirm to us that the Duke of Sussex will attend the entire @InvictusGamesDE in Düsseldorf and Meghan will join him in Germany later in the week.”

