 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, August 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles introduces Taylor Russell to his pals: 'He is totally smitten!'

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 25, 2023

File Footage 

Harry Styles has reportedly introduced his new ladylove Taylor Russell to his pals after the duo confirmed their romance with PDA filled outing in last month.

Speaking of the As It Was hitmaker’s new relationship with Bones and All star, the insider said the singer is “smitten” with Russel.

“He finds Taylor absolutely gorgeous and dynamic,” the source revealed. “He’s even introduced her to friends, including James Corden.”

The lovebirds sparked dating rumours after they were photographed holding hands while leaving London’s White Cube art gallery in June.

Styles and Russell seemingly confirmed their romance after they were spotted getting cosy at the press night for the Escape Room actor’s play The Effect at London’s National Theatre.

The insider shared of their meetup, “He’s all about the sweet gestures, like having flowers waiting for her backstage at the theatre. Harry just wants to spend all of his free time with Taylor!”

Styles, who parted ways from Olivia Wilde last year after dating her for almost two years, appears to have finally moved on with the Canadian star.

While speaking to Us Weekly, an insider revealed that Style is “having a great time” with Russel after “dating for a few months.”

“Their energies work really well together,” the source shared, adding, “They’re both really sweet people at their core.”

While noting that their romance is still in the early stages, the source said, “Harry is always smiling when he’s with her” and both Styles and Russell are “having a great time together.”

More From Entertainment:

Bianca Censori wants to ‘separate’ from Kanye West: ‘Can’t be herself’

Bianca Censori wants to ‘separate’ from Kanye West: ‘Can’t be herself’
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s olive branch plan to Harry during UK visit disclosed video

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s olive branch plan to Harry during UK visit disclosed
Angelina Jolie creating a wedge between kids and Brad Pitt: ‘Master manipulator’

Angelina Jolie creating a wedge between kids and Brad Pitt: ‘Master manipulator’
A$AP Rocky 'desperate' to marry Rihanna: 'Will sign any prenup'

A$AP Rocky 'desperate' to marry Rihanna: 'Will sign any prenup'

Prince Harry leaves Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘irritated’ with London plans video

Prince Harry leaves Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘irritated’ with London plans
Selena Gomez reflects on dramatic split from Justin Bieber amid finding solace

Selena Gomez reflects on dramatic split from Justin Bieber amid finding solace
Who is Britney Spears’ house keeper Paul Richard Soliz? Everything to know

Who is Britney Spears’ house keeper Paul Richard Soliz? Everything to know
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori ‘giving hints’ of ‘her intense emotional tension’

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori ‘giving hints’ of ‘her intense emotional tension’
Sandra Bullock striving to keep Bryan Randall ‘memory alive’ after tragic death video

Sandra Bullock striving to keep Bryan Randall ‘memory alive’ after tragic death
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle 'actively avoids' returning to Britain with Prince Harry video

Royal fans react as Meghan Markle 'actively avoids' returning to Britain with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle ‘can’t sleep’ at night amid fears Prince Harry is ‘getting out of control’

Meghan Markle ‘can’t sleep’ at night amid fears Prince Harry is ‘getting out of control’
Prince Andrew demands more after King Charles ‘olive branch’ video

Prince Andrew demands more after King Charles ‘olive branch’