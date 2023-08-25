Harry Styles introduces Taylor Russell to his pals: 'He is totally smitten!'

File Footage

Harry Styles has reportedly introduced his new ladylove Taylor Russell to his pals after the duo confirmed their romance with PDA filled outing in last month.

Speaking of the As It Was hitmaker’s new relationship with Bones and All star, the insider said the singer is “smitten” with Russel.

“He finds Taylor absolutely gorgeous and dynamic,” the source revealed. “He’s even introduced her to friends, including James Corden.”

The lovebirds sparked dating rumours after they were photographed holding hands while leaving London’s White Cube art gallery in June.

Styles and Russell seemingly confirmed their romance after they were spotted getting cosy at the press night for the Escape Room actor’s play The Effect at London’s National Theatre.

The insider shared of their meetup, “He’s all about the sweet gestures, like having flowers waiting for her backstage at the theatre. Harry just wants to spend all of his free time with Taylor!”

Styles, who parted ways from Olivia Wilde last year after dating her for almost two years, appears to have finally moved on with the Canadian star.

While speaking to Us Weekly, an insider revealed that Style is “having a great time” with Russel after “dating for a few months.”

“Their energies work really well together,” the source shared, adding, “They’re both really sweet people at their core.”

While noting that their romance is still in the early stages, the source said, “Harry is always smiling when he’s with her” and both Styles and Russell are “having a great time together.”