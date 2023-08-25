 
entertainment
Friday, August 25, 2023
Doubts emerge about Meghan Markle's Germany visit

Multiple British reporters have edited their tweets about Meghan Markle's arrival in Germany for the Invictus Games next month.

They had initially said that the Duchess of Sussex would arrive in Germany on September 11.

Their edited tweets now show that the date of the arrival of Prince Harry's wife has been deleted for unknown reasons.

The updated tweets have sparked speculations about Meghan Markle's upcoming visit, with some royal observers wondering whether the Duchess of Sussex is planning to attend the queen's death anniversary in the UK before flying to Germany.

Archewell has confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex will join Prince Harry in Düsseldorf for the majority of the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry will be there from the opening ceremony on Saturday 9th. The couple appear together at the closing ceremony on the 16th of next month.

The Duke of Sussex would arrive in the UK to attend WellChild Awards ceremony which takes place on September 7th.

The ceremony would be held just a day before the first death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth who died at the age of 96 last year.


