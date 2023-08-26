King Charles sparks calls to step down: ‘He’s a dud!’

Royal experts are of the opinion that King Charles’ reign is starting to look like a ‘dud’.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece she touched upon King Charles’ reign and said, “How to truly measure the seismic change of reign we have just gone through, as we approach the 12-month mark since Her late Majesty departed this earthly plane to share betting tips with Einstein and Ada Lovelace?”

Because “It is now one year since Queen Elizabeth’s son and lifelong palace intern became King Charles III.”

But “now that the bunting has long been packed away and the tins of commemorative shortbread emptied, the question is, just what sort of job is the King doing?”

“The prognosis? A ‘D’ for a bit of a dud, or for being a bit of disappointment," she also added before signing off.