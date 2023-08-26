 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles sparks calls to step down: ‘He’s a dud!’

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Royal experts are of the opinion that King Charles’ reign is starting to look like a ‘dud’.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece she touched upon King Charles’ reign and said, “How to truly measure the seismic change of reign we have just gone through, as we approach the 12-month mark since Her late Majesty departed this earthly plane to share betting tips with Einstein and Ada Lovelace?”

Because “It is now one year since Queen Elizabeth’s son and lifelong palace intern became King Charles III.”

But “now that the bunting has long been packed away and the tins of commemorative shortbread emptied, the question is, just what sort of job is the King doing?”

“The prognosis? A ‘D’ for a bit of a dud, or for being a bit of disappointment," she also added before signing off. 

More From Entertainment:

Miley Cyrus announces release of her new track 'Used to Be Young'

Miley Cyrus announces release of her new track 'Used to Be Young'
Meghan Markle ‘will never stand together’ with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle ‘will never stand together’ with Prince Harry
Liam Payne postpones 'South America' tour due to severe kidney infection

Liam Payne postpones 'South America' tour due to severe kidney infection
Iconic Whitesnake guitarist and songwriter Bernie Marsden dies at 72

Iconic Whitesnake guitarist and songwriter Bernie Marsden dies at 72

Ryan Reynolds shares endearing message for wife Blake Lively as she turns 36

Ryan Reynolds shares endearing message for wife Blake Lively as she turns 36
'Vikings': Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha looks stunning in latest photo

'Vikings': Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha looks stunning in latest photo
Kylie Jenner spotted at Timothée Chalamet’s house after breakup rumors

Kylie Jenner spotted at Timothée Chalamet’s house after breakup rumors

SZA gets cozy with Justin Bieber in racy video for new single ‘Snooze’

SZA gets cozy with Justin Bieber in racy video for new single ‘Snooze’

Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah?: Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder will decide together

Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah?: Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder will decide together

Technical issues during Beyoncé performance anger fans

Technical issues during Beyoncé performance anger fans

US actor reveals Meghan Markle is the person she admires the most

US actor reveals Meghan Markle is the person she admires the most
AQUA announces Barbie World Tour dates with perfectly pink photo

AQUA announces Barbie World Tour dates with perfectly pink photo