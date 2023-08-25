US actor reveals Meghan Markle is the person she admires the most

American actor and singer Audra McDonald recently answered the Proust Questionnaire for Vanity Fair.



Audra lavished praises on Meghan Markle while answering a question about the Duchess of Sussex

When Asked "Which living person do you most admire?", she said

"Meghan Markle."

She added, "I don’t know how she continues to walk through this world with the grace, strength, and purpose that she does given the unbearable amount of vitriol and hate she has been subjected to, but she does. I wish she didn’t have to."

Audra McDonald

Meghan Markle is rarely praised by Hollywood celebrities and Audra McDonald is expected to receive backlash online for expressing her admiration for the wife of Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are living in California with their two children since they stepped down as working members of the British royal family.







