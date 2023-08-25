SZA gets cozy with Justin Bieber in racy video for new single ‘Snooze’

SZA's new single 'Snooze' is her fourth No. 1 hit from the album SOS

SZA's chart-topping sophomore album, SOS, features one of its most romantic tracks, Snooze. This heartfelt song now receives an appropriately intimate treatment in its newly released music video.

The video showcases SZA engaging in cozy moments, smoking, swimming, debating, and dancing with a cast including Justin Bieber, Woody McClain from Power Book II, Young Mazino from Beef, and the renowned super-producer/songwriter Benny Blanco, who has collaborated with artists like Bieber and Ed Sheeran, in addition to his close friend SZA.



Bieber, featured on the extended remix of the song. The Stay hitmaker, along with his wife Hailey, attended SZA's performance in Los Angeles earlier this year.

An expanded edition of SOS, boasting reportedly 10 bonus tracks, is anticipated later this year. The album has achieved double-platinum certification from the RIAA, with over 700 million worldwide streams.

SZA solely penned the lyrics for Snooze, which was produced and written by the legendary Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, the Rascals (Khris Riddick-Tynes, Leon Thomas), and BLK.

Having secured its place as the fourth No. 1 hit from the album, Snooze triumphed on the Rhythm and Urban Mainstream radio charts, succeeding Kill Bill, Shirt, and I Hate U.

The song continues to dominate Billboard's Hot R&B Songs chart for five weeks and the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart for nine weeks.

SZA is gearing up for the second leg of her visually captivating SOS tour across North America, commencing on September 20 at Miami's Kaseya Center. The complete tour dates are listed below.

THE S.O.S. NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Wed Sep 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Sep 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sun Sep 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Sep 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena Sat

Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 01 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Oct 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Oct 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sat Oct 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Oct 15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Wed Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sun Oct 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Mon Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Thu Oct 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center