Britney Spears spotted with mystery man 'Again' amid divorce drama

Britney Spears spotted with mystery man for second time amid divorce drama

Britney Spears has been spotted with a mystery man for the second time on a late-night food run amid her divorce from estranged husband Sam Asghari.



Sam Asghari previously filed for divorce from Britney Spears, citing irreconcilable differences; however, it was also reported that he had accused the songstress of being unfaithful in their marriage.

Now, the pop sensation has been spotted for the second time with the mystery man on Thursday night, enjoying their meal together at a restaurant in Thousand Oaks, California.

According to the Mirror, the pair was escorted by security when left the venue at 1 p.m.

Britney looked stunning as she was spotted wearing a pink top and her blonde locks falling in her face as she tried to get in her car. The singer was spotted wearing aviator glasses, possibly in a bid to keep a low profile.

Britney's male partner kept things casual with a short-sleeved, plain white T-shirt that showed off her full-arm tattoo and paired it with baggy jeans.

This comes after the hitmaker was spotted with a mystery man earlier this week; she was all dressed up at that time, possibly for the dinner date.