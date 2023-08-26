 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian's shocking weight loss on insta: 'Someone get her sandwich'

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Kim Kardashians shocking weight loss on insta: Someone get her sandwich
Kim Kardashian's shocking weight loss on insta: 'Someone get her sandwich' 

Kim Kardashian’s sharp weight loss is on the news again as fans wondered how the reality star achieved the sharp slim waist in a short span of time, with some alleged Ozempic in the works.

On Instagram, the fashion icon shared two different snaps with contrasting black and white bra respectively with a day gap that displayed a shrinking waist and defined abs.

Fans flock to the comment section of the star with awe, concerns, and doubts.

Kim Kardashians shocking weight loss on insta: Someone get her sandwich
Kim Kardashians shocking weight loss on insta: Someone get her sandwich
Kim Kardashians shocking weight loss on insta: Someone get her sandwich
Kim Kardashians shocking weight loss on insta: Someone get her sandwich
Kim Kardashians shocking weight loss on insta: Someone get her sandwich
Kim Kardashians shocking weight loss on insta: Someone get her sandwich

However, the 42-year-old didn’t tackle the Ozempic allegations so far. 

Meanwhile, Kim's magical transformation can be traced to the Met Gala where she stunned the fashion world with her Marilyn Monroe look in the iconic gold Jean Louis-designed dress, from which she shedded 16 lbs in mere three weeks to fit into.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp UNEXPECTED reaction towards Amber Heard libel case revealed

Johnny Depp UNEXPECTED reaction towards Amber Heard libel case revealed

Royal fans react as Kate Middleton, Prince William receive warning video

Royal fans react as Kate Middleton, Prince William receive warning
Miley Cyrus breaks silence on feud with estranged dad Billy Ray Cyrus video

Miley Cyrus breaks silence on feud with estranged dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘banish’ George, Louis, Charlotte from dinner table

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘banish’ George, Louis, Charlotte from dinner table
Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry ‘concerned’

Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry ‘concerned’

Princess Diana horrible death to be ‘carefully’ dramatized in ‘The Crown,’ fans react

Princess Diana horrible death to be ‘carefully’ dramatized in ‘The Crown,’ fans react

Kate Middleton, Prince William issued warning ahead of Harry’s UK visit video

Kate Middleton, Prince William issued warning ahead of Harry’s UK visit
Sandra Bullock ‘happy’ Bryan Randall ‘heartbreaking’ death aided in ALS research

Sandra Bullock ‘happy’ Bryan Randall ‘heartbreaking’ death aided in ALS research

Scooter Braun career at risk amid A-list exodus post Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande exit

Scooter Braun career at risk amid A-list exodus post Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande exit

Aqua brings 'Barbie World Tour' to USA, riding high on 90s pop resurgence

Aqua brings 'Barbie World Tour' to USA, riding high on 90s pop resurgence
Ariana Grande opens up about trauma following Mac Miller's tragic death

Ariana Grande opens up about trauma following Mac Miller's tragic death
Kim Kardashian shares heartfelt note from daughter North during Tokyo vacation

Kim Kardashian shares heartfelt note from daughter North during Tokyo vacation