Kim Kardashian's shocking weight loss on insta: 'Someone get her sandwich'

Kim Kardashian’s sharp weight loss is on the news again as fans wondered how the reality star achieved the sharp slim waist in a short span of time, with some alleged Ozempic in the works.

On Instagram, the fashion icon shared two different snaps with contrasting black and white bra respectively with a day gap that displayed a shrinking waist and defined abs.

Fans flock to the comment section of the star with awe, concerns, and doubts.



However, the 42-year-old didn’t tackle the Ozempic allegations so far.

Meanwhile, Kim's magical transformation can be traced to the Met Gala where she stunned the fashion world with her Marilyn Monroe look in the iconic gold Jean Louis-designed dress, from which she shedded 16 lbs in mere three weeks to fit into.