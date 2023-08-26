 
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Travis Barker gives sweet kiss to Kourtney Kardashian's growing baby bump

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker are clearly exuding immense excitement and happiness as they anticipate the arrival of their upcoming child.

Since announcing the pregnancy in June, the couple has been openly sharing numerous snapshots that showcase the progression of Kourtney's baby bump.

Continuing this trend, the 44-year-old reality star and the 47-year-old musician once again took to social media on Friday. This time, a heartwarming image captured Travis Barker, the drummer of Blink-182, tenderly kissing his wife's pregnant belly, symbolizing their joyous anticipation.

In a fitting nod to a famous line from the beloved movie Forrest Gump (1994), Barker incorporated a quote into his post, captioning the photo with a partial rendition of the line delivered by the character Forrest Gump, portrayed by Tom Hanks, during a scene at a bus stop: 'Life is like a box of chocolates.'

The endearing Instagram snapshot showcases the moment when Barker affectionately kissed his wife's baby bump. The image reveals the back and side of Barker's head adorned with an array of tattoos, along with his left hand cradling Kourtney's growing belly.

The photo captures Kardashian reclining on a bed with the buttons of her blue jeans undone, offering some comfort for her expanding belly.

Aside from the captivating image of the baby bump kiss, the post encompasses an array of visuals. These include a depiction of Barker dressed as a member of The Ramones, complete with a wig; an animated portrayal of the drummer; Barker in real life seated behind his drum kit; a glimpse of his petite white dog; an appetizing vegetable pizza; and Barker sharing a jovial moment with fellow Blink-182 bandmate Tom DeLonge.

