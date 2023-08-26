Meghan Markle is getting hit with ‘crisis after PR flub after humiliation’

Royal experts have just started to point out just how badly 2023 has been going for Meghan Markle who seems to get hit with ‘crisis after PR flub after humiliation’ over and over again.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser made these admissions about the couple.

She dished her claims down in a piece for News.com.au and referenced the couple’s Archewell video in the chat.

For those unversed, the clip lasts for about two minute and 40 second and talks about The Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund, which offers $US2 million funding.

While referencing the ‘crisp’ quality of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s faces in the video, vs the people they were speaking to, Ms Elser said, “maybe we should call it a comeback or a do-over or a reset or a fightback.”

“But whatever word or phrase you want to use, this is all about as transparent as a vigorously cleaned Kensington Palace window.”

Because “The last few months have been some of the rockiest and most damaging for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also said, “They have been hit by crisis after PR flub after humiliation, having caused a commotion and claiming they were caught in a ‘near catastrophic’ clash with the paparazzi, having lost their $US20 million Spotify deal, facing Netflix casting them adrift after their contract is up and with a swirl of rumours about whether all was quite well in the marital state of Montecit