Who is the new addition to Pakistan's Asia Cup squad?

Pakistan have made a change to their 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023 — which is set to start on August 30.

Middle-order batter Saud Shakeel — who wasn't part of the squad initially — has been included in the 17-member squad, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Meanwhile, Tayyab Tahir, the right-handed batter, will remain with the squad as a travelling reserve.

Babar Azam’s side will reach Multan on Sunday, August 27, and will rest the next day.



"The team management has provided relaxation to the players who participated in the Lankan Premier League. Babar, Imam-ul-Haq and Naseem Shah will travel to Lahore on Sunday and join the side on Monday evening," the press release added.

"The players will train on Tuesday, August 29, at the Multan Cricket Stadium from 1630 till 1930. Before the start of the session, the Pakistan captain will hold a pre-series media conference."

Pakistan will face Nepal in Multan on August 30 in the tournament opener.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Usama Mir

Traveling reserve: Tayyab Tahir