Adele applauds Miley Cyrus and her emotive track 'Used To Be Young'

Adele has lavished praise upon Miley Cyrus and her emotionally charged new track titled "Used To Be Young."

The 30-year-old former Disney luminary expressed immense delight upon learning that she had received the seal of approval from Adele, the renowned 35-year-old artist behind hits like "Someone Like You."

During her recent Las Vegas residency performance, Adele took a moment to engage with her audience and unexpectedly broached the topic of Miley Cyrus.

"I am obsessed with Miley Cyrus' latest song," Adele enthusiastically shared while seated at a piano, prompting a chorus of approval from the enthusiastic crowd.

Having originally hailed from London, England, Adele revealed, "I've always been a big Miley Cyrus fan," and went on to admit that she holds a special fondness for the poignant ballad.

Adele, elegantly attired in a black sequined dress, continued to shower Miley Cyrus with her generous praise.

"I absolutely love her," Adele affirmed, before refocusing on the subject of Cyrus' new single, "Used To Be Young." "I think it's amazing and she's such a legend."

Closing her Miley-centric discourse, Adele confessed, "I love her."

This vote of confidence from Adele was a source of immense joy for the former Disney starlet, who chose to share a video of Adele's speech with her followers on the social media platform X, formerly recognized as Twitter.

Interestingly, Miley Cyrus found inspiration in Adele's work while crafting the lyrics for "Used To Be Young," which made its debut on the preceding Friday.

'@Adele ,, I thought of you often while writing this song - always hoped that you would love it," revealed the artist from Franklin, Tennessee.

"This means the world to me. I love you. Mission accomplished."

"Used To Be Young," officially released on August 25th, credits Cyrus as a co-writer, along with Gregory Aldae Hein and Michael Pollack.