Sunday, August 27, 2023
Millie Bobby Brown opens up on unexpected friendship with Mark Wright, Michelle Keegan

Millie Bobby Brown and Mark Wrights families have become friends and enjoy family vacations together
Millie Bobby Brown and Mark Wright's families have become friends and enjoy family vacations together 

Stranger Things sensation Millie Bobby Brown has finally revealed how her unlikely friendship with Wright family came to be.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the 19-year-old revealed that she is a huge fan of The Only Way Is Essex and recalled, “I was doing press in LA, saw him [Mark] and introduced myself.”

“He told me he was a fan of my work too and our families bonded. Now we're friends and go on family vacations together all the time.”

Millie and Mark's initial meeting took place on the US TV show EXTRA in October 2017. Subsequently, Mark introduced her to his sisters, Natalya and Jess, as well as his wife, Michelle Keegan.

In a gesture of familiarity and camaraderie, Millie disclosed that they had treated her to evenings at the renowned Essex establishment, Sheesh, on numerous occasions.

In 2019, Millie embarked on a sun-soaked retreat to Turks And Caicos alongside Natalya and Jess. The trio appeared to relish their time together, enjoying moments of sunbathing in an array of bikinis and even indulging in some horseback riding. They shared glimpses of their experiences on Instagram, adding to the memorable journey.

Discussing the unexpected bond with the Stranger Things star, Jess shared with MailOnline: “We're family friends, we always catch up and go out for dinner!”

