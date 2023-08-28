Robert Downey Jr. celebrates 18th marriage anniversary with heartwarming Instagram post

Robert Downey Jr., known for his iconic roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently shared a heartwarming post on Instagram to mark a milestone in his personal life. The Hollywood sensation took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture with his wife, Susan Downey, to mark their 18th anniversary.

Robert's post commemorated 18 years of love, commitment, and happiness with his wife, as the picture posted by him featured an intimate moment between husband and wife.

It appeared to be a throwback post from her marriage, as Susan can be seen rocking a white bridal dress and sitting with her husband Robert, who also appeared to be a lot younger in a black coat paired with a light purple shirt.

Robert captioned the post, "18 years, love still in bloom!!"



Susan, who is a film producer by profession, has been a source of great strength for the Ironman actor.

The pair tied the knot in 2015 and are going strong, as evident from Robert's post. Fans quickly inundated the comment section of the post, expressing love for their favourite celebrity couple.

One of the fans wrote, "The only couple in Hollywood who are still loyal to each other." Another fan penned, "Robert Downey Jr. is happy, the world is happy." A third one said, "Lots of love dream hearts."