Lewis Capaldi radiates positivity during London shopping spree

Lewis Capaldi was spotted shopping at White City in London on Sunday. He appeared to be happy and healthy as he greeted his fans and posed for selfies with them after the shopping spree.

Lewis appeared to be in high spirits during the outing, as he was snapped giving a thumbs-up and a big smile for the selfies with his fans.

The 26-year-old award-winning musician was wearing an Eighteen East hoody in green and paired it with black shorts. As per MailOnline, the hoodie retails for around £150.

Lewis is currently on a break to focus on his mental health, and he has cancelled all of his tour dates due to an ongoing battle with Tourette's. Lewis also missed the opportunity to rock the stage as a headliner at this year's "Reading and Leeds festival", and he was replaced by Matty Healy's band named 1975.

The frontman of 1975 paid tribute to the Scottish hitmaker during their headlining set at the Reading and Leeds festival as he addressed the audience, saying, "I want to send Someone You Loved some love."

In June, after struggling with the Glastonbury set, Lewis announced the cancellation of all his upcoming shows (24 in total) for his Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent Tour.