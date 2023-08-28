 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Lewis Capaldi radiates positivity during London shopping spree

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 28, 2023

Lewis Capaldi radiates positivity during London shopping spree
Lewis Capaldi radiates positivity during London shopping spree

Lewis Capaldi was spotted shopping at White City in London on Sunday. He appeared to be happy and healthy as he greeted his fans and posed for selfies with them after the shopping spree.

Lewis appeared to be in high spirits during the outing, as he was snapped giving a thumbs-up and a big smile for the selfies with his fans.

The 26-year-old award-winning musician was wearing an Eighteen East hoody in green and paired it with black shorts. As per MailOnline, the hoodie retails for around £150.

Lewis is currently on a break to focus on his mental health, and he has cancelled all of his tour dates due to an ongoing battle with Tourette's. Lewis also missed the opportunity to rock the stage as a headliner at this year's "Reading and Leeds festival", and he was replaced by Matty Healy's band named 1975. 

The frontman of 1975 paid tribute to the Scottish hitmaker during their headlining set at the Reading and Leeds festival as he addressed the audience, saying, "I want to send Someone You Loved some love."

In June, after struggling with the Glastonbury set, Lewis announced the cancellation of all his upcoming shows (24 in total) for his Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent Tour.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles gets 'unfiltered fondness' from THIS Royal Family lady

King Charles gets 'unfiltered fondness' from THIS Royal Family lady
Kate Middleton struggled to pick baby names as 'world was awaiting'

Kate Middleton struggled to pick baby names as 'world was awaiting'
Robert Downey Jr. celebrates 18th marriage anniversary with heartwarming Instagram post

Robert Downey Jr. celebrates 18th marriage anniversary with heartwarming Instagram post

'Hannah Montana' star Mitchel Musso arrested on theft, intoxication charges

'Hannah Montana' star Mitchel Musso arrested on theft, intoxication charges
Miley Cyrus opens up about why touring isn't healthy for her video

Miley Cyrus opens up about why touring isn't healthy for her
What Princess Diana told her sons over 'last phone call' on night of death

What Princess Diana told her sons over 'last phone call' on night of death
Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek spotted dining together video

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek spotted dining together

Maya Jama and Stormzy's rekindled romance confirmed: Spotted holding hands video

Maya Jama and Stormzy's rekindled romance confirmed: Spotted holding hands

Eva Longoria's heartfelt tribute to Lauren Sanchez at Humanity Awards Gala

Eva Longoria's heartfelt tribute to Lauren Sanchez at Humanity Awards Gala
Adele screams at security to 'leave her fan alone' at Vegas Residency: Watch

Adele screams at security to 'leave her fan alone' at Vegas Residency: Watch
Prince William's ‘ego-stroking’ is the ‘human personification of a Volvo’

Prince William's ‘ego-stroking’ is the ‘human personification of a Volvo’
Kanye West loves Bianca Censori can be 'moulded' as he desires video

Kanye West loves Bianca Censori can be 'moulded' as he desires