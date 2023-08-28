King Charles looks unbothered in latest photos as Prince Harry announces return to UK

Britain’s King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla presented new colour to the Royal Guard to mark the monarch's first summer holiday in Balmoral since he ascended the throne.



Royal family turned to its official Instagram handle and shared King Charles and Camilla’s photos from the historic ceremony at Balmoral Castle.

The palace posted the photos with caption, “Yesterday, at a ceremony in the grounds of Balmoral Castle, The King, accompanied by The Queen, presented a new Colour (or regimental flag) to the Royal Guard.”

‘The Ballater Colour’ is a ceremonial Colour used by the Royal Guard: the soldiers who guard Balmoral Castle whilst the Monarch is in residence in the summer months.



The new Colour marks the King’s new reign.

In the latest photos, the king is seen donning a kilt to take part in a traditional ceremony.

King Charles looked unbothered in the latest pictures amid Prince Harry’s announcement to return to UK for charity.

The Duke of Sussex will arrive in Britain on September 7 without Meghan Markle.