 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles looks unbothered in latest photos as Prince Harry announces return to UK

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 28, 2023

King Charles looks unbothered in latest photos as Prince Harry announces return to UK

Britain’s King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla presented new colour to the Royal Guard to mark the monarch's first summer holiday in Balmoral since he ascended the throne.

Royal family turned to its official Instagram handle and shared King Charles and Camilla’s photos from the historic ceremony at Balmoral Castle.

The palace posted the photos with caption, “Yesterday, at a ceremony in the grounds of Balmoral Castle, The King, accompanied by The Queen, presented a new Colour (or regimental flag) to the Royal Guard.”

‘The Ballater Colour’ is a ceremonial Colour used by the Royal Guard: the soldiers who guard Balmoral Castle whilst the Monarch is in residence in the summer months.

The new Colour marks the King’s new reign.

In the latest photos, the king is seen donning a kilt to take part in a traditional ceremony.

King Charles looked unbothered in the latest pictures amid Prince Harry’s announcement to return to UK for charity.

The Duke of Sussex will arrive in Britain on September 7 without Meghan Markle.

More From Entertainment:

Lizzo ‘scared for her reputation’ amid ‘extortion’: ‘Feels people are out to get her’

Lizzo ‘scared for her reputation’ amid ‘extortion’: ‘Feels people are out to get her’
King Charles gets 'unfiltered fondness' from THIS Royal Family lady

King Charles gets 'unfiltered fondness' from THIS Royal Family lady
Kate Middleton struggled to pick baby names as 'world was awaiting'

Kate Middleton struggled to pick baby names as 'world was awaiting'
Lewis Capaldi radiates positivity during London shopping spree

Lewis Capaldi radiates positivity during London shopping spree
Robert Downey Jr. celebrates 18th marriage anniversary with heartwarming Instagram post

Robert Downey Jr. celebrates 18th marriage anniversary with heartwarming Instagram post

'Hannah Montana' star Mitchel Musso arrested on theft, intoxication charges

'Hannah Montana' star Mitchel Musso arrested on theft, intoxication charges
Miley Cyrus opens up about why touring isn't healthy for her video

Miley Cyrus opens up about why touring isn't healthy for her
What Princess Diana told her sons over 'last phone call' on night of death

What Princess Diana told her sons over 'last phone call' on night of death
Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek spotted dining together video

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek spotted dining together

Maya Jama and Stormzy's rekindled romance confirmed: Spotted holding hands video

Maya Jama and Stormzy's rekindled romance confirmed: Spotted holding hands

Eva Longoria's heartfelt tribute to Lauren Sanchez at Humanity Awards Gala

Eva Longoria's heartfelt tribute to Lauren Sanchez at Humanity Awards Gala
Adele screams at security to 'leave her fan alone' at Vegas Residency: Watch

Adele screams at security to 'leave her fan alone' at Vegas Residency: Watch