Britney Spears thinks Sam Asghari is a 'con man': 'Using her fame, wealth'

Near the end of her marriage to Sam Asghari, Britney Spears allegedly started to see Sam Asghari as a con man that was trying to fool her into love.

She allegedly even had fears that he was working with her father Jamie Spears, and reported her mental state and financial decisions.

Revelations into this allegation have been presented by OK Magazine.

According to their findings, at one point the 90’s icon even started to wonder whether Sam Asghari was using her fame and wealth.

The insider broke its silence in a candid interview, and it featured admissions like, “She'd scream at him that he was a con man”.

At one point in their relationship Sam Asghari was also held accused of “secretly reporting to her family” because Spears started to think he “fooled her into believing that he loved her, and he was just using her for fame and wealth.”

The same source also unearthed some other shocking admissions about the state of Spears’ marriage to Asghari, and said that he was insistent on ‘not being a house husband’, according to one of his earlier interviews.

At the time, “the whole interview rubbed her the wrong way,” because “Britney wasn't about to go back to asking for permission to spend her own hard-earned money.”

Especially since she’d lived without control under a conservatorship for 13 years. 

