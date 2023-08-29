 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Prince Harry is an ‘unmanageable risk’ for King Charles

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Prince Harry has just been accused of becoming a major risk for King Charles.

Royal contributor and commentator Caroline Di Russo shared claims about Prince Harry.

All her statements have been shared in a piece for Sky News Australia.

In this piece she pointed out the growing need to mend fences and said, “I’m sure the rest of the family would like the rift and potshots to end”.

But like all other times, “there is undoubtedly concern that any discussion with Harry could well end up in print.”

Not to mention, “given the sheer level of mistrust between the two parties, we should query whether resolution is even possible.”

So, the questions that arise are, “can Harry be brought back into the fold? Can Andrew’s image be rehabilitated?”

Because these are two “fundamental issues the Royal family must grapple with as it positions itself for the future.”

Before concluding she also posed the question, “To what extent can king Charles identify and manage those risks? And how does he stop any more wheels falling off in the process?” because “eventually, these questions must be answered head-on.”

