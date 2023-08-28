 
Monday, August 28, 2023
Meghan Markle leaves friends afraid: ‘This is not the life she expected’

Monday, August 28, 2023

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has reportedly left her friend ‘afraid’ that the royal could be ‘spiraling’ amid claims "being millions in debt is extremely stressful”.

According to a report by OK! Magazine, the insider claims, “Being millions in debt is extremely stressful. Sometimes she's not able to sleep at night because of it."

The source said, "keeping up the lavish lifestyle they lead isn't easy."

Following multi-million Spotify deal end, Meghan Markle is stressed, and friends are afraid ‘she could be spiraling.’

However, the insider claimed the Duchess of Sussex still has support from some A-listers who continue to come to her and Prince Harry's rescue.

The report claims worries about finances have allegedly taken a toll on Meghan Markle since Spotify deal came to end.

Meanwhile, Archie and Lilibet mother is excited to return to acting and she is reportedly in talks with 'big name directors' for acting comeback.

