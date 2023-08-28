Elton John hospitalized in France following accident at home

Elton John's rep has revealed that he fell at home in France and was hospitalized

Over the weekend, Elton John was briefly hospitalization following a fall at his villa in Nice, France.

The 76-year-old icon was taken to the orthopedic center of Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco for precautionary treatment.

Sharing the news with the Daily Mail, John’s rep said, “We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the South of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure.”

“Following check ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

Meanwhile, the I’m Still Standing singer has been enjoying his time on the French Riviera alongside his husband, David Furnish, and their two children. This relaxing getaway comes after he concluded his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in early July.

Reflecting on his illustrious career, John expressed his gratitude during a performance in Sweden. Addressing the audience, he stated, "I've had the most wonderful career, beyond belief. 52 years of pure joy playing music, how lucky am I to play music?"

He continued his heartfelt speech, thanking his devoted fans for their support during his 5-decade-long career, “But, ya know, I wouldn’t be sitting here and talking to you if it wasn’t for you. You bought the singles, the albums, the CDs, the cassettes, but more importantly, you bought the tickets to the shows and you know how I love to play live.”

“Tonight has been magical. I’m trying to process it, and I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’m finally finished touring,” he shared.

“I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss the fans and how much their support has humbled me — it will stay with me forever.”

The iconic Rocket Man singer closed his set with renditions of Your Song and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.