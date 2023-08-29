Eminem objects to political use of his music, takes action against Vivek Ramaswamy

Eminem doesn't want his music to be politicised and appears to be unhappy with Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy rapping one of his biggest hits during the campaign trail.

Eminem sent a letter to music licenser BMI after the video of the politician went viral on social media after he rapped Eminem's Oscar-winning track on stage at the Lowa State Fair.

According to TMZ, Eminem requested that BMI remove his songs from their contract with Vivek in the letter he sent.

As a result, the BMI took action and sent a cease-and-desist letter to Vivek's campaign lawyer last week, which states, "This letter serves as a notice that the Eminem Works are excluded from the Agreement effective immediately."

It added, "BMI will consider any performance of Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement, for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto."

The letter by BMI to Vivek's campaign lawyer has asked them to stop using Eminem's music in his political rallies or presidential debates and threatened legal consequences if they failed to comply.