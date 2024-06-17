Tony Awards 2024: Complete winners list

The Tony Awards at Lincoln Center saw a tough competition in theatre with play-with-music Stereophonic and musical-with-Alicia-Keys-music Hell’s Kitchen bagging the most nominations.

Here’s the complete list of winners from the 77th Tony Awards ceremony

Best Musical

Hell’s Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders (WINNER)

Suffs

Water for Elephants

Best Revival of a Musical

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gutenberg! The Musical

Merrily We Roll Along (WINNER)

The Who’s Tommy

Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman — Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Greif — Hell’s Kitchen

Leigh Silverman — Suffs

Jessica Stone — Water for Elephants

Danya Taymor — The Outsiders (WINNER)

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Brody Grant — The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff — Merrily We Roll Along (WINNER)

Dorian Harewood — The Notebook

Brian d’Arcy James — Days of Wine and Roses

Eddie Redmayne — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Eden Espinosa — Lempicka

Maleah Joi Moon — Hell’s Kitchen (WINNER)

Kelli O’Hara — Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett — The Notebook

Gayle Rankin — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Roger Bart — Back to the Future

Joshua Boone — The Outsiders

Brandon Victor Dixon — Hell’s Kitchen

Sky Lakota-Lynch — The Outsiders

Daniel Radcliffe — Merrily We Roll Along (WINNER)

Steven Skybell — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Shoshana Bean — Hell’s Kitchen (WINNER)

Amber Iman — Lempicka

Nikki M. James — Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer — Monty Python’s Spamalot

Kecia Lewis — Hell’s Kitchen

Lindsay Mendez — Merrily We Roll Along

Bebe Neuwirth — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Book of a Musical

Kristoffer Diaz — Hell’s Kitchen

Bekah Brunstetter — The Notebook

Adam Rapp and Justin Levine — The Outsiders

Shaina Taub — Suffs (WINNER)

Rick Elice — Water for Elephants

Best Original Score

Adam Guettel — Days of Wine and Roses

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim — Here Lies Love

Will Butler — Stereophonic

Shaina Taub — Suffs (WINNER)

Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine — The Outsiders

Best Orchestrations

Timo Andres — Illinoise

Will Butler and Justin Craig — Stereophonic

Justine Levine, Matt Hinkley, and Jamestown Revival — The Outsiders

Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone — Hell’s Kitchen

Jonathan Tunick — Merrily We Roll Along (WINNER)

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown — Hell’s Kitchen

Annie-B Parson — Here Lies Love

Rick and Jeff Kuperman — The Outsiders

Justin Peck — Illinoise (WINNER)

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll — Water for Elephants

Best Scenic Design in a Musical

Amp featuring Tatianna Kahvegian — The Outsiders

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini — Hell’s Kitchen

Takeshi Kata — Water for Elephants

David Korins — Here Lies Love

Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini — Lempicka

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross — Back to the Future

Tom Scutt — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (WINNER)

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Dede Ayite — Hell’s Kitchen

Linda Cho — The Great Gatsby (WINNER)

David Israel Reynoso — Water for Elephants

Tom Scutt — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Paul Tazewell — Suffs

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Brandon Stirling Baker — Illinoise

Isabella Byrd — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Natasha Katz — Hell’s Kitchen

Bradley King and David Bengali — Water for Elephants

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim — The Outsiders (WINNER)

Best Sound Design of a Musical

M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer — Here Lies Love

Kai Harada — Merrily We Roll Along

Nick Lidster for Autograph — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gareth Owen — Hell’s Kitchen

Cody Spencer — The Outsiders (WINNER)

Best Play

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic (WINNER)

Best Revival of a Play

Appropriate (WINNER)

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin — Stereophonic (WINNER)

Anne Kauffman — Mary Jane

Kenny Leon — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Lila Neugebauer — Appropriate

Whitney White — Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

William Jackson Harper — Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom, Jr. — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Liev Schreiber — Doubt: A Parable

Jeremy Strong — An Enemy of the People (WINNER)

Michael Stuhlbarg — Patriots

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Betsy Aidem — Prayer of the French Republic

Jessica Lange — Mother Play

Rachel McAdams — Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson — Appropriate (WINNER)

Amy Ryan — Doubt: A Parable

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Will Brill — Stereophonic (WINNER)

Eli Gelb — Stereophonic

Jim Parsons — Mother Play

Tom Pecinka — Stereophonic

Corey Stoll — Appropriate

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine — Doubt: A Parable

Juliana Canfield — Stereophonic

Celia Keenan-Bolger — Mother Play

Sarah Pidgeon — Stereophonic

Kara Young — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch (WINNER)

Best Scenic Design in a Play

dots — Appropriate

dots — An Enemy of the People

Derek McLane — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

David Zinn — Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

David Zinn — Stereophonic (WINNER)

Best Costume Design in a Play

Dede Ayite — Appropriate

Dede Ayite — Jaja’s African Hair Braiding (WINNER)

Enver Chakartash — Stereophonic

Emilio Sosa — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

David Zinn — An Enemy of the People

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Isabella Byrd — An Enemy of the People

Amith Chandrashaker — Prayer for the French Republic

Jiyoun Chang — Stereophonic

Jane Cox — Appropriate (WINNER)

Natasha Katz — Grey House

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella — Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Leah Gelpe — Mary Jane

Tom Gibbons — Grey House

Bray Poor and Will Pickens — Appropriate

Ryan Rumery — Stereophonic (WINNER)