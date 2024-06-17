Tony Awards 2024: Complete winners list

June 17, 2024
The Tony Awards at Lincoln Center saw a tough competition in theatre with play-with-music Stereophonic and musical-with-Alicia-Keys-music Hell’s Kitchen bagging the most nominations.
Here’s the complete list of winners from the 77th Tony Awards ceremony
Hell’s Kitchen
Illinoise
The Outsiders (WINNER)
Suffs
Water for Elephants
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gutenberg! The Musical
Merrily We Roll Along (WINNER)
The Who’s Tommy
Maria Friedman — Merrily We Roll Along
Michael Greif — Hell’s Kitchen
Leigh Silverman — Suffs
Jessica Stone — Water for Elephants
Danya Taymor — The Outsiders (WINNER)
Brody Grant — The Outsiders
Jonathan Groff — Merrily We Roll Along (WINNER)
Dorian Harewood — The Notebook
Brian d’Arcy James — Days of Wine and Roses
Eddie Redmayne — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Eden Espinosa — Lempicka
Maleah Joi Moon — Hell’s Kitchen (WINNER)
Kelli O’Hara — Days of Wine and Roses
Maryann Plunkett — The Notebook
Gayle Rankin — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Roger Bart — Back to the Future
Joshua Boone — The Outsiders
Brandon Victor Dixon — Hell’s Kitchen
Sky Lakota-Lynch — The Outsiders
Daniel Radcliffe — Merrily We Roll Along (WINNER)
Steven Skybell — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Shoshana Bean — Hell’s Kitchen (WINNER)
Amber Iman — Lempicka
Nikki M. James — Suffs
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer — Monty Python’s Spamalot
Kecia Lewis — Hell’s Kitchen
Lindsay Mendez — Merrily We Roll Along
Bebe Neuwirth — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Kristoffer Diaz — Hell’s Kitchen
Bekah Brunstetter — The Notebook
Adam Rapp and Justin Levine — The Outsiders
Shaina Taub — Suffs (WINNER)
Rick Elice — Water for Elephants
Adam Guettel — Days of Wine and Roses
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim — Here Lies Love
Will Butler — Stereophonic
Shaina Taub — Suffs (WINNER)
Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine — The Outsiders
Timo Andres — Illinoise
Will Butler and Justin Craig — Stereophonic
Justine Levine, Matt Hinkley, and Jamestown Revival — The Outsiders
Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone — Hell’s Kitchen
Jonathan Tunick — Merrily We Roll Along (WINNER)
Camille A. Brown — Hell’s Kitchen
Annie-B Parson — Here Lies Love
Rick and Jeff Kuperman — The Outsiders
Justin Peck — Illinoise (WINNER)
Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll — Water for Elephants
Amp featuring Tatianna Kahvegian — The Outsiders
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini — Hell’s Kitchen
Takeshi Kata — Water for Elephants
David Korins — Here Lies Love
Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini — Lempicka
Tim Hatley and Finn Ross — Back to the Future
Tom Scutt — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (WINNER)
Dede Ayite — Hell’s Kitchen
Linda Cho — The Great Gatsby (WINNER)
David Israel Reynoso — Water for Elephants
Tom Scutt — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Paul Tazewell — Suffs
Brandon Stirling Baker — Illinoise
Isabella Byrd — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Natasha Katz — Hell’s Kitchen
Bradley King and David Bengali — Water for Elephants
Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim — The Outsiders (WINNER)
M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer — Here Lies Love
Kai Harada — Merrily We Roll Along
Nick Lidster for Autograph — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gareth Owen — Hell’s Kitchen
Cody Spencer — The Outsiders (WINNER)
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Mary Jane
Mother Play
Prayer for the French Republic
Stereophonic (WINNER)
Appropriate (WINNER)
An Enemy of the People
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Daniel Aukin — Stereophonic (WINNER)
Anne Kauffman — Mary Jane
Kenny Leon — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Lila Neugebauer — Appropriate
Whitney White — Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
William Jackson Harper — Uncle Vanya
Leslie Odom, Jr. — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Liev Schreiber — Doubt: A Parable
Jeremy Strong — An Enemy of the People (WINNER)
Michael Stuhlbarg — Patriots
Betsy Aidem — Prayer of the French Republic
Jessica Lange — Mother Play
Rachel McAdams — Mary Jane
Sarah Paulson — Appropriate (WINNER)
Amy Ryan — Doubt: A Parable
Will Brill — Stereophonic (WINNER)
Eli Gelb — Stereophonic
Jim Parsons — Mother Play
Tom Pecinka — Stereophonic
Corey Stoll — Appropriate
Quincy Tyler Bernstine — Doubt: A Parable
Juliana Canfield — Stereophonic
Celia Keenan-Bolger — Mother Play
Sarah Pidgeon — Stereophonic
Kara Young — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch (WINNER)
dots — Appropriate
dots — An Enemy of the People
Derek McLane — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn — Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
David Zinn — Stereophonic (WINNER)
Dede Ayite — Appropriate
Dede Ayite — Jaja’s African Hair Braiding (WINNER)
Enver Chakartash — Stereophonic
Emilio Sosa — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn — An Enemy of the People
Isabella Byrd — An Enemy of the People
Amith Chandrashaker — Prayer for the French Republic
Jiyoun Chang — Stereophonic
Jane Cox — Appropriate (WINNER)
Natasha Katz — Grey House
Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella — Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Leah Gelpe — Mary Jane
Tom Gibbons — Grey House
Bray Poor and Will Pickens — Appropriate
Ryan Rumery — Stereophonic (WINNER)