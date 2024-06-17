 
Prince William won't let children go through same 'trauma' as he did

Prince William exuded 'protective father' energy in new Father's Day photo

June 17, 2024

Prince William won’t let his children go through the same ordeal he went through.

As he and his brother Prince Harry witnessed their parent’s difficult marriage, divorce and mother Princess Diana’s death, they were banned from watching TV while at Ludgrove boarding school as the media was always abuzz with royal controversies.

Later, when Prince Harry grew estranged, William had to bear the burden of living up to the expectations of his father King Charles as he also happens to be the next heir to the throne.

No matter how much pressure the Prince of Wales is bearing, body language expert Judi James says the future King's choice of pose in a new Father's Day snap suggests he is determined to give his children a very different life than the one he had growing up.

"The contrast between William’s choice of pose to illustrate his own view of fatherhood and the pose he chose to celebrate his own father’s role in his life could hardly be stronger, suggesting that although he appreciates the kind of upbringing he had, he is determined to forge something different for his own children,” she explained to Mirror.

Judi further added, “William continually shows how he uses lessons from his past to forge the kind of family unit he sees as more modern and more ideal. His understanding of duty and loyalty seems strong but he is clearly also determined to create a more casual and playful life for his own children than he or his father were allowed to enjoy."

