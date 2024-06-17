 
Geo News

Angelina Jolie marks major milestone at Tony Awards amid Brad Pitt tension

Angelina Jolie has reportedly been accused of distancing her children from Brad Pitt

By
Web Desk

June 17, 2024

Angelina Jolie marks major milestone at Tony Awards amid Brad Pitt tension

Angeline Jolie continues to enjoy her thriving career with daughter Vivienne Jolie amid Brad Pitt tension.

The mother-daughter duo bagged their first Tony Awards as producer and producer’s assistant for The Outsider.

Angelina took the stage with her 15-year-old daughter, who dropped Brad’s surname from her moniker written on the playbill, alongside the cast and crew after the production was announced as the winner for the final category of the night i.e. Best Musical.

For the night, Angelina opted for a draped teal gown with Vivienne matching the color of her tie suit with her mother.

Their appearance comes amid multiple sources claiming that the 49-year-old actress is damaging her children’s bond with Brad “on purpose.”

"It's heartbreaking. The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad," a source told Radar Online.

On the other hand, security company owner Tony Webb, who worked for Angelina for 20 years and is still employed by Brad, recently claimed that an employee overheard the actress "encouraging [the kids] to avoid spending time with the Brad during custody visits."

'Best daddy' Justin Bieber receives heartfelt tribute on Father's Day
'Best daddy' Justin Bieber receives heartfelt tribute on Father's Day
Tony Awards 2024: Complete winners list
Tony Awards 2024: Complete winners list
Darius Rucker believes Beyoncé does huge service to country music
Darius Rucker believes Beyoncé does huge service to country music
'Empire State of Mind' reaches to mind-boggling numbers
'Empire State of Mind' reaches to mind-boggling numbers
Celine Dion's doctor urges more research on SPS
Celine Dion's doctor urges more research on SPS
Brooklyn Beckham reveals the hobby he wants to pass down to his children
Brooklyn Beckham reveals the hobby he wants to pass down to his children
King Charles' jealousy with Prince Andrew laid bare
King Charles' jealousy with Prince Andrew laid bare
Lily Allen makes shock admission about 'dishonesty' in new project
Lily Allen makes shock admission about 'dishonesty' in new project
Luke Wilson makes 'interesting' confession about Reese Witherspoon
Luke Wilson makes 'interesting' confession about Reese Witherspoon
Sir Paul McCartney's daughter honors dad on Father's Day
Sir Paul McCartney's daughter honors dad on Father's Day
Prince Harry exasperated as Prince William refuses to pick up his phone
Prince Harry exasperated as Prince William refuses to pick up his phone
Meghan Markle launch of 'dog biscuits' on King birthday raises eyebrows
Meghan Markle launch of 'dog biscuits' on King birthday raises eyebrows