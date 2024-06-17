Angelina Jolie marks major milestone at Tony Awards amid Brad Pitt tension

Angeline Jolie continues to enjoy her thriving career with daughter Vivienne Jolie amid Brad Pitt tension.

The mother-daughter duo bagged their first Tony Awards as producer and producer’s assistant for The Outsider.

Angelina took the stage with her 15-year-old daughter, who dropped Brad’s surname from her moniker written on the playbill, alongside the cast and crew after the production was announced as the winner for the final category of the night i.e. Best Musical.

For the night, Angelina opted for a draped teal gown with Vivienne matching the color of her tie suit with her mother.

Their appearance comes amid multiple sources claiming that the 49-year-old actress is damaging her children’s bond with Brad “on purpose.”

"It's heartbreaking. The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad," a source told Radar Online.

On the other hand, security company owner Tony Webb, who worked for Angelina for 20 years and is still employed by Brad, recently claimed that an employee overheard the actress "encouraging [the kids] to avoid spending time with the Brad during custody visits."