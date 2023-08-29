 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Justin Bieber's eccentric wardrobe choice turns heads in Soho outing with stunning wife

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Justin Bieber's eccentric wardrobe choice turns heads in Soho outing with stunning wife 

Justin Bieber recently turned heads by opting for a hilarious wardrobe choice as he appeared in a quirky get-up for an outing in Soho, New York City, with his wife Hailey Bieber. The music icon made his fans smile while rocking laidback attire.

The Sorry singer appeared to have failed to understand the memo about the glamorous event, as he showed up at the party wearing a grey hoodie with matching shorts.

His outfit appeared to be seemingly funny, as he paired it with white ankle socks and yellow Crocs and carried a pink baseball cap over the hoodie on his head. Justin fastened the hood under his chin while leaving the zip of the hoodie a bit down, reports the Mirror.

On the other hand, his glamorous wife took a different approach and dazzled in a strapless red dress. 

Hailey looked stunning as she accessorised her ensemble by wearing a silver necklace featuring the word "B", which is speculated by some fans to be a reference to her husband "Justin Bieber" whereas some fans believe that it refers to the family name "Baldwin".

The husband-wife duo were on their way to the launch event of a peptide lip treatment by Hailey's Rhode Skin collection brand.

