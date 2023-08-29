Ariana Grande ex Dalton Gomez learning to move on post split: Source

 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ariana Grande's ex Dalton Gomez learning to move on post split: Source 

Ariana Grande’s ex-husband Dalton Gomez is reportedly trying to adjust to his new life while navigating divorce from the singer.

The Save Your Tears singer is going through a challenging period while going through divorce in the “public eye,” an insider told Us Weekly.

While sharing insight into Gomez’s life post split, the insider shared, “It’s been a little while since Ariana and Dalton split, but he’s been adjusting to his new normal and learning to accept it for what it is.”

“It’s certainly not how he expected things to play out because he obviously assumed they would be together forever,” the source added.

The source revealed that it was a new experience for Gomez being married to a global star as he was used to “living a private life” before tying the knot with Grande.

“He never imagined he would be going through a divorce in the public eye,” the insider added. “But he’s hanging in there and is grateful for his friends and family who have been really supportive.”

This comes a month after Gomez parted ways from Grande after facing issues in their marital life two years post marriage.

An insider said at the time, “They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help.”

Soon after, Grande moved on with her Wicked co-star with Ethan Slater after he called it quits with estranged wife Lilly Jay.

However, an insider claimed that Gomez has not “given up hope” of re working issues with Grande as he believes they can “make things work.”

Sources further mentioned: “What they had was the real deal and he’s still coming to terms with the fact that they’ve split."

“His friends have been trying to set him up with people and although he’s been dating, he’s still holding out that him and Ariana will get back together.”

