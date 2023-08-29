Prince Harry refuses to meet King Charles for ‘peace talks’ due to Meghan Markle?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has allegedly refused to meet his father King Charles for rumoured ‘peace talks’ unless his wife Meghan Markle is included in the reconciliation process.



Rumours were rife that King Charles has agreed to meet his estranged son Prince Harry in London for peace talks without the Duchess of Sussex.

The Cheat Sheet cited a source telling OK! Magazine UK, reported “Harry is more than happy to meet with his father to thrash things out, but Meghan will be accompanying him on his trip to Europe and he doesn’t want to leave her out.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Duncan Larcombe told the publication the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been “very quiet” in recent months, therefore, it is a good time for King Charles and Harry’s meeting.

He said, “They’ve kept their heads down for a number of months and I think possibly now would be a good time for Harry to meet his father and for them to have a grown-up conversation, where some of tensions and the rawness of Spare and everything else has perhaps died down.”

Meanwhile, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly 'urging' her father-in-law King Charles to hold a meeting with his estranged son Prince Harry, who is returning to UK next month for charity.