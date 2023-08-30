 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Erling Haaland honoured with PFA Player of the Year award

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Manchester City´s Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Sheffield United and Manchester City at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, northern England on August 27, 2023.
Erling Haaland has clinched the prestigious PFA Player of the Year award for his outstanding performance in the 2022-2023 season. 

The 23-year-old Manchester City striker's remarkable achievement was announced on Tuesday as he emerged ahead of strong contenders for the honour, including Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones from his own team, along with Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and former Tottenham player Harry Kane, now with Bayern Munich.

Haaland's exceptional season was marked with his impressive goal-scoring prowess, with a stunning 52 goals in 53 matches across all competitions. His contributions played a pivotal role in Manchester City's remarkable triple victory, securing the Premier League, FA Cup, and the Champions League titles.

The Norwegian international's talents were also celebrated earlier in May when he was crowned the Premier League's Player of the Season and the Football Writers' Association's Men's Player of the Year. These accolades further underscore his impactful presence on the field.

The PFA Young Player of the Year award was bestowed upon Bukayo Saka, marking his rise as a promising talent. 

Additionally, Rachel Daly, the Aston Villa striker, secured the PFA Women's Players' Player of the Year award. Her 22 goals in the Women's Super League underscore her impactful contribution to the sport.

Lauren James of Chelsea was named the Young Player of the Year, solidifying the recognition of rising stars in football. The PFA awards stand as a testament to the exceptional skills displayed by these players in the English football arena throughout the year. 

