Megan Thee Stallion shines presenting stylish carousel and fitness insights

Megan Thee Stallion has treated her fans to a delightful showcase of her fashion choices on social media!

Recently, on Monday, the 28-year-old artist, known as Thee Hot Girl Coach, took to Instagram and shared a series of images in a carousel format. Accompanying the upload was a simple emoji caption.

The initial photo displayed Megan donning a snug, multicolored jumpsuit in shades of brown. She sported a sleek jet-black bob hairstyle and complemented her ensemble with a stylish Cuban link necklace.

During the weekend, the rapper of "Sweetest Pie" fame posted a TikTok video on her account. The video captured her wearing the same form-fitting outfit while hanging out with friends. Alongside the video, Megan humorously noted, "I actually won this trend #halfonasack #fyp." The clip featured the soundtrack of Three 6 Mafia's "Half On a Sack," and even featured a cameo appearance by Juicy J, a member of the group and Megan's collaborator on the 2019 track "Simon Says."



Continuing with the array of photos, Megan's image transition showcased her changing hairstyle from her original dark brown hair to a bold red blunt-cut high ponytail. She pulled off this striking look while dressed in another jumpsuit, this time in all black. A side profile pose in the sultry suit accentuated its see-through mesh design, allowing her to confidently flaunt her elegance.

In another image, the Grammy-winning artist stood in a spacious closet, capturing a selfie through a mirror. The backdrop was adorned with designer shoes, purses, and clothing. While her face remained concealed, her legs and midsection were distinctly visible.

Megan, also recognized by her alter ego Tina Snow, effectively modeled her well-toned physique in a white short-sleeved crop top and navy bikini bottom. Another snapshot featured the "Savage" rapper in a tropical-themed two-piece swimsuit, sporting long green nails and stylish pink sunglasses while standing beside artwork.

Amidst this compilation of snapshots highlighting her top fashion and fitness moments, the "Hot Girl Summer" singer offered her 31 million followers insights into her fitness regimen. Midway through the carousel, Megan shared a glimpse of her typical meal, which comprised salmon, rice, avocado slices, and an assortment of veggies.