Drake addresses rumors of Travis Scott's performance during his Vancouver show

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted Travis Scott running around Vancouver ahead of Drake's rescheduled show

After Drake’s Monday show was cancelled only 2 hours before the time it was set to begin, fans spotted Travis Scott in Vancouver, leading to speculations that he’ll be performing with Drake during the rescheduled show on Wednesday. Drake has seemingly fueled that rumor with his recent Instagram story.

Canadian rapper Drake arrived in Vancouver for his "It's All A Blur" tour, which includes two nights of performances at Rogers Arena. Locals spotted him on the Vancouver waterfront, and fans have been sharing videos of their celebrity sightings on social media.

While on most tour dates, 21 Savage joins Drake for the show, the Canadian dates don't include the American rapper. However, speculation arose when Travis was spotted in Yaletown, leading fans to wonder if he might be performing with Drake on both nights.





Drake addressed the rumors on his Instagram story by writing, "Vancouver it's T TIME [tomorrow] don't you worry," referencing his feature song Meltdown on Travis’s new album Utopia.

Concert ticket prices have surged since Butterfly Effect hitmaker's arrival in Vancouver, suggesting anticipation for a potential collaboration.





Meanwhile, during his extended stay in Vancouver, the Hold On rapper has been seen around the city, including entering Pierre's Lounge and cruising in his car.





He also surprised fans waiting overnight for wristbands at Rogers Arena, showcasing his appreciation for his supporters.







