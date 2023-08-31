 
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry acts 'needy' to get Meghan Markle 'support' and 'attention'

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Prince Harry is called out for being needy during a public appearance with wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex, who attended the Salute for Freedom Gala with wife Meghan Markle last year, seemed underconfident ahead of his speech.

A nervous Harry, as showcased in his new Netflix docuseries titled Heart of Invictus, then tells wife Meghan: “We haven’t done this in a while.”

Commenting on Harry’s gesture, body language expert Judi James tells Express.co.uk: “Harry looks needy for Meghan’s support in one scene, where they are walking the red carpet hand in hand and hear Harry telling his wife ‘I’m nervous’ in what sounds like a bid to get her support and affection.

“We also see him puffing and doing side-bends before going on stage to do a speech and then a very tearful and equally puffing Harry speaking after Meghan has introduced him to the Invictus audience.”

In the episode, Harry is then spotted making a speech to the audience: "Tonight, we are here to honour a group of men and women whose lives are defined by service, purpose and of course, resilience.

